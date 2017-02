British football player and London 2012 Olympic Games ambassador David Beckham lights the Olympic torch with a cauldron after arriving at RNAS Culdrose base near Helston in Cornwall, south west England May 18, 2012. The London 2012 Olympic Games run from July 27 to August... REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Former England football captain David Beckham will play a cameo role in Friday's Olympic opening ceremony after he was left out of Britain's team for the Games.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday the 37-year-old L.A. Galaxy midfielder said he would play a part in the ceremony but declined to give any details.

"No, I'm not allowed to," he said. "But it's exciting, I'm excited to be part of such a huge occasion for our country and for everybody involved in these Games.

"It's exciting to have the Olympic Games in the East End of London and for myself to be part of that, I'm very honoured."

Ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham was born in Leytonstone, about five km from the Olympic stadium.

