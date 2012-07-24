Toure unsure over Man City future
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.
LONDON Brazil's goalkeeper Rafael Cabral has been withdrawn from their Olympic Games squad with an injury to his right elbow, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported on Tuesday.
A scan showed the Santos keeper's elbow was badly bruised during practice on Monday and he would not recover in time to take part in the men's football tournament at the London Games, team doctor Jose Luis Runco said.
Fiorentina's goalkeeper Neto will replace Cabral in the first team, while 19-year-old Gabrial, from AC Milan, will be the substitute.
Coach Mano Menezes will call up a replacement, the CBF said on their official website (www.cbf.com.br).
Favourites Brazil kick off against Egypt in Group C on Thursday.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.