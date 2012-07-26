Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON North Korea's representative at the International Olympic Committee expressed anger and frustration on Thursday at a diplomatic blunder that marred the opening day of the women's Olympic football tournament.
The North Korea women's football team walked off on Wednesday after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match, delaying the kick-off by over an hour.
"Of course the people are angry," Ung Chang told Reuters Television, speaking in London.
"If your athlete got a gold medal and put the flag probably of some other country, what happens?"
The two Koreas are divided by the world's most militarised border and remain technically at war after an armistice stopped the Korean War in 1953. (Reporting by William James)
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.