Dejected Honduran players leave the pitch after their defeat by Brazil in their men's quarter final soccer match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Glascow August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Gold medal favourites Brazil twice came from behind to beat Honduras 3-2 with a penalty from Neymar and two from Leandro Damiao to clinch their place in the semi-finals of the men's Olympic football tournament on Saturday.

They will face the winners of the last quarter-final to be played on Saturday between Britain and South Korea who meet at Cardiff at 1830 GMT, while Mexico will face Japan in the other semi-final.

Mexico survived a fightback from Senegal in a thrilling match that delighted a crowd of almost 82,000 at Wembley who saw Senegal come from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 before two defensive errors allowed Mexico to win 4-2 in extra time.

Japan also made it to the last four with a 3-0 win over Egypt that pulled another huge crowd of 70,000 at Old Trafford.

Both semi-finals will be played on Tuesday with Mexico facing Japan at Wembley and Brazil playing their game at Old Trafford.

STUNNING VOLLEY

Brazil, chasing their first ever Olympic football gold, fell behind when Mario Martinez scored with a stunning curling, dipping volley after 11 minutes, but Honduras were reduced to 10 men when Wilmer Crisanto was sent off for two swift yellow cards in the first half.

Leandro Damiao equalised when three Honduras defenders failed to clear in front of goal eight minutes before the break, but the underdogs unexpectedly went back in front after 48 minutes when Roger Espinoza found the net with a soft, low angled shot.

Neymar brought Brazil back into the game with a 50th minute penalty before Leandro Damiao made it 3-2 10 minutes later with a well placed shot.

MORE THRILLS

There was even more goals at Wembley were Mexico, 2-0 up midway through the second half, were pegged back to 2-2 by Senegal before Giovani Dos Santos and substitute Hector Herrera scored in extra time to put Mexico into the last four for the first time since they hosted the Olympics in 1968 and lost to Japan in the bronze medal match.

With just over an hour played Mexico appeared to be cruising into the last four, leading 2-0 up after a header from Jose Enriquez and a second from Javier Aquino who pounced on a loose ball in the area and rifled it home.

Senegal, so impressive in the group stage, were never out of contention though and after plenty of chances of their own pulled one back when tournament top scorer Moussa Konate headed home after 69 minutes.

It was his and Senegal's fifth goal of the tournament, but seven minutes later substitute Ibrahima Balde joined him on the scoresheet when he thundered in an unstoppable header to pull Senegal level.

Japan also made it through to the last four for the first time since 1968 after keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Egypt.

The north African side were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute at Old Trafford in Manchester, where 70,000 fans turned up for the often maligned men's Olympic football tournament.

Japan won with goals from Kensuke Nagai after 14 minutes and late headers from Maya Yoshida and Yuki Otsu.

They took full advantage after defender Saad Saadeldin was sent off in the 41st minute for a professional foul on Manabu Saito.

