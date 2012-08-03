Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON South Sudan marathon runner Guor Marial said on Friday he would represent people all over the world when he competes at the London Games, running under the Olympic flag.
South Sudan, the world's newest country which was recognised only last year, has not yet established a national Olympic Committee and so was not able to send a team to the Games.
"I came here because all the world came together to support me. It's possible because of everyone," the 28-year-old, the only athlete taking part from South Sudan, told reporters on arriving at Heathrow Airport.
"I'm very excited because I get to represent the different countries and different continents - the supporters from the U.S. and South Sudan and all the friends all over the world."
Marial moved to the United States as a 16-year-old and has permanent resident status there, although he is not a citizen.
(Reporting by Tom Bartlett, Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.