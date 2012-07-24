LONDON The government asked the High Court on Tuesday to block a border staff strike planned for the eve of the London Olympics which could bring delays and disruption as visitors pour into Britain for the Games.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, including passport officials, are poised to strike on Thursday and then will refuse to work any overtime from July 27 to August 20 in a dispute over job cuts and pay.

The threat of industrial action comes at a time of great strain for Britain's transport network and borders, with thousands of fans, athletes and media flocking to London for the Olympics which officially open on Friday.

Any strike would prove an embarrassment for British organisers who are hoping the Games will showcase London to the world and attract a wave of investment.

"We believe that there was a procedural error in the PCS ballot and are therefore seeking an injunction at the High Court to prevent PCS taking strike action on Thursday," a spokeswoman for Britain's interior ministry said.

"We want the PCS leadership to call off this irresponsible strike and we continue to ask members not to walk out at a time when the eyes of the world are on the UK."

The union said it would "robustly defend" any legal challenge.

"Our preference is to resolve these (disputes) by negotiation, and we would hope ministers would rather sit down and talk to us, instead of going to the courts," a union spokesman said in a statement.

