Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina poses for a photograph during an interview in Moscow in this May 25, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Gennady Fyodorov/Files

Former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina speaks to the media as she arrives to attend the London 2012 Olympics at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, south London August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina speaks to the media as she arrives to attend the London 2012 Olympics at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, south London August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

LONDON Gymnastic great Larisa Latynina, once a jewel in the crown of Soviet sport, is happy that U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps has emerged as the athlete talented enough to take her title of greatest Olympian medal-winner.

Ukrainian-born Latynina captivated the world throughout the toughest years of the Cold War with the beauty and perfection of her floor routines, clinching 18 medals, nine of them gold, between 1956 and 1964.

For nearly half a century until Tuesday, no one got close to Latynina's total.

In the humid interior of the London Games' Aquatics Centre, the gymnast, now 77, watched as Phelps overturned her record after winning silver in the final of the 200m butterfly and then gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Afterwards, she said she was happy to see the American win and described Phelps - who has now won 19 Olympic medals, 15 of them gold - as "the world's greatest Olympian".

"I have a normal human attitude towards the fact that finally a strong and talented athlete has emerged who overcame this record," the sprightly Latynina said cheerfully in London, wearing Russia's white-and-red team tracksuit.

"Forty-eight years is a very long time... I would like him to keep this record for as long a period as possible," said Latynina, attending the Games as a guest of the International Gymnastics Federation.

She added with a mischievous smile: "But I don't think 48 years is quite possible for him."

The Russian, her hair elegantly styled and posture perfectly straight, had earlier said she wanted to congratulate Phelps in person but that did not work out.

"I was there just as a spectator. There was no access to him," she said, her voice becoming sad for a moment.

COLD WAR

Big gymnast names of the Cold War era, such as Latynina, Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavka and Romania's Nadia Comaneci, are now echoes from a time that pitted Communist sporting heroes against athletes from the United States, their superpower rival.

Latynina's triumphs came at a time when athletic might was a propaganda tool and the race for Olympic medals an extension of the Cold War.

She was born in 1934 in a Soviet Ukrainian port town in a country ravaged by famine and hardship. Her father died during World War Two in the battle for Stalingrad and her childhood was tough.

Latynina trained to be a ballerina but later switched to gymnastics, making her Olympic debut in Melbourne in 1956, stunning the world and winning four gold medals just three years after the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the days of Nikita Krushchev.

She went on to compete in Rome in 1960 and Tokyo in 1964. Her 18 medals included nine gold.

Recalling Soviet days, Latynina said it was the athletic spirit that helped her and her team mates to stay above politics throughout those difficult years.

"During any period in history, no matter what kind of dramatic change is happening in the world, relations between athletes were always good and human," she said, adding: "And that always made me happy."

Latynina, who now lives in a country house near Moscow where she looks after her garden, appeared unfazed by the loss of her record.

"By the way, I'm very thankful to Michael (Phelps) because thanks to him, I again have become quite famous for the past 12 months," she said earlier. "I wish he will keep the record for many decades to come."

(Additional reporting by Gennady Fyodorov in Moscow; Editing by Alison Wildey)