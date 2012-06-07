Controversial duo Nick D'Arcy and Kenrick Monk will meet with Swimming Australia (SAL) officials to explain their actions after being forced to remove pictures of themselves posing with guns on their social media accounts.

The duo will speak with SAL officials after they arrive back in Australia from the United States, where the team was training prior to the London Olympics at the end of July.

"These postings today are foolish and clearly inappropriate for members of the 2012 Australian Olympic Team," the Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

"SAL's social media policy has a takedown clause. They have enforced that clause today. Our social media policy also contains a take down clause and we will use that where we see fit during the London Games.

"Anything that is not in the Olympic spirit, or does not follow our guidelines will come down.

"There is no such thing as privacy on social media. Anything that is put up will be in the public domain."

It is not the first time the 24-year-olds have brought negative headlines to the sport.

D'Arcy assaulted Australian triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Simon Cowley, resulting in him being kicked off the Beijing Games Olympic team in 2008, while Monk told police last year he was the victim of a hit and run accident only to later confess he fell off his skateboard.

