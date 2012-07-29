Matt Grevers celebrates before receiving his gold medal for the men's 100m backstroke final during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LONDON American Matt Grevers erased the disappointment of missing out on a place in the relay final to post the fastest semi-final time for the men's 100 metres backstroke at the London Olympics on Sunday.

Grevers lost his place in the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle, due to be swum about half an hour after Sunday night's backstroke semi-finals, when the U.S. coaches opted for Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Cullen Jones and Nathan Adrian.

Grevers, who was runner-up to compatriot Aaron Peirsol in the 100m backstroke final at the Beijing Games, steamed to victory in 52.66 seconds.

World champion Camille Lacourt of France won the other semi-final in 53.03 to be second overall.

Britain's Liam Tancock was third overall ahead of Japan's Irie Ryosuke.

Grevers is the latest in a long line of great American backstrokers but spent most of his career in the shadows of Peirsol before succeeding his mantle when he retired.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)