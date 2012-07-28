France's Giacomo Perez D'ortona swims to take first place in Heat 3 of the men's 100m breaststroke heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

France's Giacomo Perez D'ortona smiles after taking first place in Heat 3 of the men's 100m breaststroke heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won heat 3 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 1:00.59 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London.

Greece's Panagiotis Samilidis is currently second with a time of 1:01.20 and Portugal's Carlos Almeida is third with a time of 1:01.40 after the most recent heat.

Results Table

Heat 3

1. Giacomo Perez Dortona (France) 1:00.59

2. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 1:01.20

3. Carlos Almeida (Portugal) 1:01.40

4. Li Xiayan (China) 1:01.55

5. Martin Liivamagi (Estonia) 1:01.57

6. Dawid Szulich (Poland) 1:02.07

6. Imri Ganiel (Israel) 1:02.07

8. Dragos Agache (Romania) 1:02.93

Heat 2

1. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 1:01.46

2. Caba Siladji (Serbia) 1:01.95

3. Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan) 1:02.15

4. Edgar Crespo (Panama) 1:02.18

5. Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland) 1:02.65

6. Malick Fall (Senegal) 1:02.93

7. Azad Al-Barazi (Syria) 1:03.48

8. Danila Artiomov (Moldova) 1:03.57

Heat 1

1. Amini Fonua (Tonga) 1:03.65

2. Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26

3. Diguan Pigot (Suriname) 1:05.55

4. Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon) 1:07.06