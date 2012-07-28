Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Men's swimming 100m breaststroke semi-final results at the 2012 London Games' Aquatics Centre on Saturday.
Results Table
Semifinal 1
1. Cameron Van Der Burgh (South Africa) 58.83 OR
2. Fabio Scozzoli (Italy) 59.44
3. Brenton Rickard (Australia) 59.50
4. Kosuke Kitajima (Japan) 59.69
5. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 59.74
6. Brendan Hansen (U.S.) 59.78
7. Ryo Tateishi (Japan) 59.93
8. Felipe Lima (Brazil) 1:00.08
Semifinal 2
1. Christian Sprenger (Australia) 59.61 seconds
2. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania) 59.66
3. Michael Jamieson (Britain) 59.89
4. Eric Shanteau (U.S.) 59.96
5. Felipe Da Silva (Brazil) 1:00.01
6. Craig Harry Benson (Britain) 1:00.13
7. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand) 1:00.15
8. Scott Dickens (Canada) 1:00.16
Qualified for Next Round
1. Cameron Van Der Burgh (South Africa) 58.83 seconds
2. Fabio Scozzoli (Italy) 59.44
3. Brenton Rickard (Australia) 59.50
4. Christian Sprenger (Australia) 59.61
5. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania) 59.66
6. Kosuke Kitajima (Japan) 59.69
7. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 59.74
8. Brendan Hansen (U.S.) 59.78
