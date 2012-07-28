LONDON Australia's Christian Sprenger was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Swimming 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 59.61 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were South Africa's Cameron Van Der Burgh with 58.83, Italy's Fabio Scozzoli with 59.44 and Australia's Brenton Rickard with 59.50.