Japan's Kosuke Kitajima swims during the men's 100m breaststroke heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Japan's Kosuke Kitajima flirted with disappointment but stayed on course for the chance to become the first male swimmer to win the same event at three Olympics when he booked his place on Saturday in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke.

Kitajima, who won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later, qualified sixth fastest overall when he finished fourth in his semi-final in a time of 59.69 seconds.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh set the fastest time of 58.83, just ahead of Italy's Fabio Scozzoli and Australia's Brenton Rickard.

The 29-year-old Kitajima was aided by the slower pace in the second semi-final, with only the top two finishers in that race swimming fast enough to make the final.

Kitajima and Michael Phelps are locked in a race to become the first man to complete a three-peat but with Phelps failing to get on the podium in Saturday's 400 individual medley final, Kitajima has the chance to do it in Sunday's breaststroke final.

The event, however, was tinged with sadness because of the death of world champion Alexander Dale Oen in April.

Norway's Dale Oen, who won the world title in Shanghai last year three days after a bombing and shooting attack in Oslo that killed 77 people, had been at a training camp in Arizona when he collapsed and died.

A medical examiner ruled the 26-year-old had died of severe coronary artery disease and his compatriot Sara Nordenstam said his absence was felt in their team and at the pool.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)