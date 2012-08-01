Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Ryan Lochte, conserving his energy for one of the most brutal challenges in Olympic swimming, safely navigated his way into the semi-finals of the 200 metres backstroke on Wednesday.
Lochte won his morning heat in a time of one minute 56.36 seconds to qualify second fastest overall behind his American team mate Tyler Clary.
Lochte is the Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite to win the gold but faces an extra challenge because he is swimming the 200 individual medley against Michael Phelps on the same days.
China's Zhang Fenglin was third fastest overall in the backstroke heats, just ahead of Japan's Ryosuke Irie.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.