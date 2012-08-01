Tyler Clary of the U.S. swims in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON Ryan Lochte, conserving his energy for one of the most brutal challenges in Olympic swimming, safely navigated his way into the semi-finals of the 200 metres backstroke on Wednesday.

Lochte won his morning heat in a time of one minute 56.36 seconds to qualify second fastest overall behind his American team mate Tyler Clary.

Lochte is the Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite to win the gold but faces an extra challenge because he is swimming the 200 individual medley against Michael Phelps on the same days.

China's Zhang Fenglin was third fastest overall in the backstroke heats, just ahead of Japan's Ryosuke Irie.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)