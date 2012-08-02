Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Tyler Clary upset his American team mate Ryan Lochte to win the men's 200 metres backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics on Thursday.
Lochte led at all the turns but faded on the last lap as Clary drew level with him then got his hands on the wall first in a tight finish to win his first Olympic gold medal a time of one minute, 53.41 seconds.
Japan's Ryosuke Irie, runner-up to Lochte at last year's world championships, also made a late charge to grab the silver while Lochte won the bronze.
Lochte won the same event in Beijing four years ago and was attempting an extraordinary double on Thursday, trying to win the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley within half an hour.
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.