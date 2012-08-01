Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Rebecca Soni made the perfect start to the defence of her 200 metres breaststroke title when she set the fastest time in Wednesday's heats at the London Olympics.
The American showed no lingering effects of her narrow loss in the 100 breaststroke final two days ago as she glided her way through the pool to win her morning heat in a time of two minutes, 21.40 seconds.
She was more than a second, a big margin in elite swimming, ahead of her nearest rival, Denmark's Rikke Pedersen.
The top 16 advanced to Wednesday night's semi-finals from which the fastest eight will go through to Thursday night's final.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.