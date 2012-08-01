Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Hungary's Daniel Gyurta broke the world record to win the 200 metres breaststroke gold medal at the London Olympics on Wednesday, denying the host-nation Britain their first male swimming champion in almost a quarter of a century.
Propelled by a deafening roar inside London's Aquatic Centre, Gyurta held on to beat Michael Jamieson in a desperate finish to win in a time of two minutes 07.28 seconds.
Gyurta shaved 0.03 off the previous world record set by Australia's Christian Sprenger at the 2009 world championships in Rome when the now-banned polyurethane bodysuits were still allowed.
Scottish-born Jamieson was second in 2:07.43 after almost drawing level with Gyurta approaching the wall while Japan's Ryo Tateishi, swimming in the outside lane, was third in 2:08.29.
His countryman Kosuke Kitajima, the two-time defending champion, finished fourth, dashing his hopes of becoming the first male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.