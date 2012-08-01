Hungary's Daniel Gyurta swims in his men's 200m breaststroke semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Daniel Gyurta of Hungary swims to take first place in his men's 200m breaststroke semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Hungary's Daniel Gyurta broke the world record to win the 200 metres breaststroke gold medal at the London Olympics on Wednesday, denying the host-nation Britain their first male swimming champion in almost a quarter of a century.

Propelled by a deafening roar inside London's Aquatic Centre, Gyurta held on to beat Michael Jamieson in a desperate finish to win in a time of two minutes 07.28 seconds.

Gyurta shaved 0.03 off the previous world record set by Australia's Christian Sprenger at the 2009 world championships in Rome when the now-banned polyurethane bodysuits were still allowed.

Scottish-born Jamieson was second in 2:07.43 after almost drawing level with Gyurta approaching the wall while Japan's Ryo Tateishi, swimming in the outside lane, was third in 2:08.29.

His countryman Kosuke Kitajima, the two-time defending champion, finished fourth, dashing his hopes of becoming the first male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Olympics.

