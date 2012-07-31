No ordinary Joe as England take Root
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
LONDON Japan's Kosuke Kitajima eased his way into the semi-finals of the men's 200 metres breaststroke at the London Olympics on Tuesday to stay on course for one last crack at winning a fifth gold medal.
Kitajima won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later and is locked in a race with Michael Phelps to become the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three Olympics.
He missed the podium altogether in the 100 final but gets another chance in the 200 after finishing second in his heat and fifth overall in a time of two minutes, 09.43 seconds.
Hungary's Daniel Gyurta, the world champion in 2009 and 2011, set the fastest time of 2:08.71 just ahead of British duo Michael Jamieson (2:08.98) and Andrew Willis (2:09.33).
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.