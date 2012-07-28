LONDON South Korea has appealed against the shock disqualification of Olympic 400 metres men's freestyle champion Park Tae-hwan from the London Games, swimming's governing body said on Saturday.

Park, a national hero to his compatriots after he overcame childhood asthma to become the first South Korean swimmer to win Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago, was ruled out for a false start.

"South Korea have lodged a protest, FINA are now deliberating," said official Pedro Adrega.

The final is due to be held at the Aquatics Centre at 1849 GMT.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin, reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Greg Stutchbury)