South Korea's Park Tae-hwan (L) looks on after he was disqualified from the men's 400m freestyle heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON South Korea's Park Tae-hwan was reinstated in the 400 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Saturday after winning an appeal against a disqualification, world governing body FINA said.

Park, defending the Olympic title he won in Beijing four years ago, was initially disqualified after officials ruled that he false started in his morning heat but won an appeal to overturn the decision.

