Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON South Africa's Chad Le Clos was the top qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's swimming 400m individual medley heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 4:12.24 at the Aquatics Centre in London.
The other top qualifiers were Japan's Kosuke Hagino with 4:10.01, South Africa's Chad Le Clos with 4:12.24 and The United States' Ryan Lochte with 4:12.35.
Results Table
Heat 5
1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4 minutes 12.24 seconds
2. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35
3. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66
4. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02
5. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09
6. Riaan Schoeman (South Africa) 4:17.22
6. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:17.22
8. Daniel Tranter (Australia) 4:25.76
Heat 4
1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33
2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 4:13.40
3. Yannick Lebherz (Germany) 4:15.41
4. Roberto Pavoni (Britain) 4:15.56
5. Wang Chengxiang (China) 4:15.57
6. Maxym Shemberyev (Ukraine) 4:16.63
7. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 4:17.04
8. Alec Page (Canada) 4:19.17
Heat 3
1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.01
2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39
3. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:14.77
4. Yang Zhixian (China) 4:15.45
5. Alexander Tichonov (Russia) 4:18.12
6. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:18.31
7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 4:20.24
. Taki M'Rabet (Tunisia) DSQ
Heat 2
1. Ward Bauwens (Belgium) 4:16.71
2. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:17.20
3. Yury Suvorau (Belarus) 4:23.06
3. Diogo Carvalho (Portugal) 4:23.06
5. Jung Wonyong (Korea) 4:23.12
6. Esteban Enderica (Ecuador) 4:24.32
7. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:24.69
8. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 4:26.81
Heat 1
1. Bradley Ally (Barbados) 4:21.32
2. Anton Sveinn McKee (Iceland) 4:25.06
3. Marko Blazevski (Macedonia FYR) 4:32.38
4. Rafael Alfaro (El Salvador) 4:35.80
5. Ahmed Ghithe Atari (Qatar) 5:21.30
Qualified for Next Round
1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4 minutes 10.01 seconds
2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4:12.24
3. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35
4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39
5. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66
6. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02
7. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09
8. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.