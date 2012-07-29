Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will join forces for the United States in Sunday's men's 4x100 metres freestyle relay final at the London Olympics.
Although neither man swam the event at the U.S. Olympic trials or in Sunday morning's heats, the American coaches named the pair in their lineup alongside Nathan Adrian and Cullen Jones.
Phelps will swim the second leg and Lochte the anchor while Adrian will lead-off and Jones will swim the third leg.
The U.S. won the event at the last Olympics but world champions Australia, boasting the individual 100 freestyle world champion James Magnussen, are the favourites to win on Sunday after qualifying fastest.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.