France's Florent Manaudou celebrates after winning the men's 50m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON Florent Manaudou of France, the younger brother of Laure Manaudou, joined his famous sister on the top of the Olympic podium when he won the men's 50 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Friday.

The 21-year-old charged down the pool to get his hand on the wall first and win the frantic one-lap dash in a time of 21.34 seconds.

American Cullen Jones took the silver medal in 21.54 while the bronze went to Brazil's Cesar Cielo in 21.59.

Cielo won the Olympic title in Beijing four years ago and both world championships in between, setting the current world record of 20.91 in Sao Paulo in 2009.

He was the quickest away off the blocks but was overhauled in the scramble to the finish by both Cullen and Manaudou, who qualified sixth fastest for the final.

Laure Manaudou won the women's 400 freestyle gold at the Athens in 2004, becoming the first female French swimmer to win an Olympic title.

France have now won four swimming gold medals in London.

The eight finalists were separated by less than two-thirds of a second with American Anthony Ervin fifth in his comeback to the Olympics.

Ervin won the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics but quit the sport three years later, saying he was fed up and wanted to find more meaning in his life. He only decided to make a comeback last year.

