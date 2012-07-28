Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Women's swimming 100m butterfly semi-finals at the 2012 London Games at the Aquatics Centre in London on Saturday.
Results Table
Semifinal 1
1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.27
2. Lu Ying (China) 57.51
3. Jiao Liuyang (China) 58.04
4. Li Tao (Singapore) 58.18
5. Yuka Kato (Japan) 58.26
6. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.41
7. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 58.52
8. Katerine Savard (Canada) 59.22
Semifinal 2
1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.36 seconds
2. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 56.85
3. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25
4. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 57.42
5. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 57.66
6. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 57.79
7. Kristel Vourna (Greece) 58.31
8. Martina Granstroem (Sweden) 58.95
Qualified for Next Round
1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.36 seconds
2. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 56.85
3. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25
4. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.27
5. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 57.42
6. Lu Ying (China) 57.51
7. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 57.66
8. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 57.79
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.