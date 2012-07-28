Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Dana Vollmer of the United States cemented her place as the favourite to win the women's 100 metres butterfly gold medal after setting the fastest time in Saturday's semi-finals.
The reigning world champion broke Inge de Bruijn's 12-year-old Olympic record in the heats then booked her place in the final when she stopped the clock at 56.36 seconds.
Australia's Alicia Coutts was second overall despite swimming just before the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay where she won gold while Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom qualified fourth fastest.
Australia's Jessicah Schipper, a bronze medallist in the event in Beijing four years ago, failed to even make the semi-finals, as did Poland's Otylia Jedrzejczak, the 2004 Olympic champion over 200m.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.