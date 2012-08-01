Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Rebecca Soni of the United States broke the women's 200 metres breaststroke world record in the semi-finals at the London Olympics on Wednesday.
Soni clocked two minutes, 20.00 seconds to break the 2:20.12 set by Canada's Annamay Pierse at the world championships in Rome in 2009.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.