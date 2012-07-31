No ordinary Joe as England take Root
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
LONDON American Kathleen Hersey outpaced Chinese world champion Jiao Liuyang to top the qualifiers for the women's 200 metres butterfly at the London Olympics on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Hersey plowed her way through four laps of the Aquatics Centre in a time of two minutes, 06.41 seconds to advance to the semi-finals as the top seed.
Jiao easily won her heat in 2:07.15 to finish second overall while Britain's Jemma Lowe was third fastest.
China's Liu Zige, the reigning world record holder, was 11th overall but Britain's Ellen Gandy, a silver medallist at last year's world championships, missed out on the semi-finals after finishing 17th.
Only the top 16 advanced to Tuesday's semi-finals, from which the eight fastest will move through to Wednesday's final.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.