LONDON China's Ye Shiwen won the Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 400m individual medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim China's fourth gold medal of the games. The United States' Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time of 4:31.27 and China's Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of 4:32.91. China now has six medals at the games with the United States collecting its fourth. Results Table