Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Australia stormed into the final of the women's 4x100 metres freestyle final on Saturday when they clocked the fastest time in the morning heats.
The quartet of Emily Seebohm, Brittany Elmslie, Yolane Kukla and Libby Trickett won their heat in a combined time of three minutes, 36.34 seconds.
The United States were second, just 0.19 behind, with the defending Olympic champions, the Netherlands third, and China fourth.
The eight countries that qualified for the final were separated by less than two seconds but should all go much faster in the evening after resting their best swimmers for the heats.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.