Australia's Alicia Coutts prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Australia stormed to a surprise victory in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Saturday.

The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds.

The Netherlands, who had won the gold at the last Olympics and the previous two world championships, flashed home to finish second and grab the silver medal in 3:33.79.

The United States finished third to provide Colorado teenager Missy Franklin with her first Olympic medal and Natalie Coughlin her 12th, matching the record for an American female athlete at the Olympics.

Franklin, who is swimming seven events in London, gave the Americans a flying start when she led after the lead-off leg. The U.S. were still ahead at the halfway stage but Australia took over on the third leg and never surrendered their lead.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)