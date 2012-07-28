Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Australia stormed to a surprise victory in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Saturday.
The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds.
The Netherlands, who had won the gold at the last Olympics and the previous two world championships, flashed home to finish second and grab the silver medal in 3:33.79.
The United States finished third to provide Colorado teenager Missy Franklin with her first Olympic medal and Natalie Coughlin her 12th, matching the record for an American female athlete at the Olympics.
Franklin, who is swimming seven events in London, gave the Americans a flying start when she led after the lead-off leg. The U.S. were still ahead at the halfway stage but Australia took over on the third leg and never surrendered their lead.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.