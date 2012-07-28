Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the games.
The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.
Australia now have one medal at the games with The Netherlands collecting their first and The United States collecting their fifth. Results Table
1. Australia
Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record)
2. Netherlands
Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.79
3. U.S.
Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt 3:34.24
4. China
Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying 3:36.75
5. Britain
Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey 3:37.02
6. Denmark
Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen 3:37.45
7. Japan
Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito 3:37.96
Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella Fagundez (disqualified)
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.