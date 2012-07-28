Members of Australia's relay team celebrate winning the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The team set an Olympic record with a time of 3 minutes 33.15 seconds. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the games.

The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.

Australia now have one medal at the games with The Netherlands collecting their first and The United States collecting their fifth. Results Table

1. Australia

Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record)

2. Netherlands

Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.79

3. U.S.

Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt 3:34.24

4. China

Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying 3:36.75

5. Britain

Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey 3:37.02

6. Denmark

Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen 3:37.45

7. Japan

Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito 3:37.96

Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella Fagundez (disqualified)

