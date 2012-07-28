Gold medallists from Australia's team celebrate on the podium during the women's 4x100m freestyle relay victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

LONDON Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the games.

The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and the United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.

Australia now have one medal at the games with the Netherlands collecting their first and the United States collecting their fifth.

Results Table 1. Australia Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 OR seconds 2. Netherlands Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.79 3. U.S. Missy Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt 3:34.24 4. China Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying 3:36.75 5. Britain Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jess Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey 3:37.02 6. Denmark Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen Gray 3:37.45 7. Japan Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito 3:37.96 Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella Fagundez DSQ (Disqualified)

(Editing by Eric Walsh)