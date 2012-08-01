Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON The United States won the women's 4x200 metres freestyle gold medal at the London Olympics on Wednesday after a brilliant anchor leg from Allison Schmitt.
Missy Franklin, Dana Vollmer, Shannon Vreeland and Schmitt won in a combined time of seven minutes, 42.92 seconds, ahead of Australia and France.
Australia led after the second and third changeovers but Schmitt, who won the individual 200 freestyle final, took the lead and surged away to win.
Schmitt, Franklin and Vollmer all collected their second golds in London after Franklin won the 100 backstroke and Vollmer the 100 butterfly.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.