Bronze medallist Britain's Rebecca Adlington wipes away tears as members of the media take pictures and shoot video of her at the women's 800m freestyle victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012.

LONDON Rebecca Adlington looked forward to clambering on her bicycle and pedalling off to a new adventure in Africa after failing on Friday to repeat the golden exploits of four years ago in the Olympic pool.

The golden girl of British swimming swapped her two Beijing golds for two bronzes and left the Aquatics Centre with the emotions swirling around her head and a realisation that time has moved on.

Despite a crowd loudly cheering on their 'Becky', Adlington was well beaten in her favourite 800 metre freestyle race by 15-year-old American Katie Ledecky, who almost seized her world record as well.

"My body cannot do what I did when I was 16 or 17," she told reporters. "I can't recover as quick. It's just one of those things.

"The younger guys don't need recovery, they can go, go, go."

In the short-term, the 23-year-old will embark on a charity bike ride in Africa in October - although with some trepidation given that she has barely ridden in more than a decade - and attend the wedding of open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne.

When she gets back from Africa she will sit down with her long-term coach Bill Furniss and make a decision about her future.

It will not be an easy one, her emotions after Friday's race springing from a deep love of her sport and a sense of pride at having appeared in four Olympic finals and won medals in all of them.

Before her, no British woman had won swimming medals in successive Games and she is now Britain's most successful Olympic swimmer.

"I am going to enjoy the cycling...I need to take a break, mentally and physically," she said. "I need to sit down with Bill after I come back from the bike ride and then we'll talk about things and whether I miss it.

"You've got to have the passion to do it, you've got to have the love for the sport. I've had that over the past four years, I don't know whether it's still going to be there once I've finished my break."

SO SPECIAL

If she does decide to call it a day, she looked forward to doing 'girly' things, visiting schools to encourage a new generation and possibly commentating on swimming.

The crowd gave her the full roar, cheering her on without flagging even as it became apparent that this was not to be her night.

"I wouldn't have got that cheer for winning a bronze medal anywhere else," she said.

"That is kind of the most important thing, that I still got that cheer. That made me feel so special.

"It's better than anything I have ever experienced in all my life."

In Beijing she had become the first British swimmer since 1908 to win two golds and the first British woman to win a swimming gold since 1960.

"I have struggled over the past four years to try and do the same amount of work," she said. "I can't recover as quick, that's to do with the pressure and everything with it, and I'm older now.

"I think I am going to look back and be so pleased...I hope I haven't let people down."

