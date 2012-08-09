West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON A routine playing on folk themes and military music took defending champions Russia to the top of the synchronised swimming scoreboard after Thursday's technical round, leading a group of eight teams battling for Olympic gold.
World champions Russia, who have won Olympic gold in the team segment of synchronised swimming since the Sydney Games in 2000, scored 98.1 points out of a possible 100 for their technical routine, in which teams of eight swimmers dance a sequence that includes a list of required moves.
These points will be added to Friday's "free" routine, which is made up of moves of the team's own choice, for final scores.
China, who narrowly missed out on silver in the duet segment of the competition, came second with 97 points thanks to a crisply executed entry. Spain, with a dance of intricate legwork set to the fast-moving guitar rhythms of Mexican duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, were third, just 0.8 points behind.
Home team Britain, making their first Olympic appearance, scored 87.3 points, placing them sixth.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Mark Meadows)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.