Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON U.S. President Barack Obama is proving to be a swimming fan.
Less than a day after sending out a rare personal tweet to congratulate the most decorated Olympic athlete ever, Obama called Michael Phelps on the pool deck to hail his performance.
Phelps, still reeling from the previous day's tweet, described the call as "pretty cool".
"I answered the phone and the voice said 'Michael?' 'Yes.' 'Please hold for the President of the United States," he told reporters on Thursday, after qualifying for the 100 metres butterfly semi-final.
"I was like, 'wow'."
The president, he said, told Phelps the country was supporting him and proud of his performance.
"He finished by saying 'make sure you tell your mum I said hi'."
Phelps' mother Debbie, who raised Phelps and his two sisters single-handedly, is considered to be a great contributor to his success, helping him with his hyperactivity, and egging him on from the stands at every meet.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.