LONDON Croatia's Zoran Primorac called time on an Olympic table tennis career spanning four decades and seven straight Games after losing on Sunday and said he had witnessed the sport change immensely over the years.

Along with Sweden's Jorgen Persson and Belgium's Jean-Michel Saive, Primorac was one of a trio of seven-time Olympians who all lost in the second round of the men's competition.

"I don't think I will be playing in Rio, I feel fit, but I am 43 and my body is not the same," Primorac, who won doubles silver in 1988, said after waving goodbye to fans following a 4-3 defeat to Egypt's El-Sayed Lashin at London's ExCel Centre.

Primorac began his Olympic career in Seoul in 1988 and said he has witnessed the game evolve from a sport where tactics dominated to one where physical strength is now key.

A seesaw of Asian dominance has involved Europe bridging the gap and overtaking their eastern rivals before being put back in their place in recent years.

"The players are more and more physical now and especially the Chinese," Primorac said.

"Before they had great technique and very good tactics, but physically Europeans were much stronger. When you see the Chinese now, they are maybe the strongest physically in the Olympics."

Saive, 43, who lost 4-1 to Greece's Kalinikos Kreanga, agreed that the Chinese were now much better prepared physically than they were when Europe claimed both the men's gold and silver medals in Barcelona in 1992.

That year it was Sweden's Jan-Ove Waldner who claimed gold but it was not long until the Asians got back on top with three Chinese and a Korean winning the last four men's titles.

"In the eighties when I started the Chinese were dominating, then Waldner showed us the way," Saive told Reuters. "He showed us it was possible to beat the Chinese. Three or four years later and we were stronger than them.

"They reacted. They watched the game. They analysed how we were playing with emotion and fighting spirit and very fast with the forehand and they changed their techniques.

"Now when you see the Chinese, how they practice and how they prepare physically, this is not the same as before. Then they were warming up behind the table smoking cigarettes. Now it is totally different."

Saive, unlike Primorac, did rule out an Olympic return while Persson had already said this would be his last Games before his campaign was ended emphatically by Andrej Gacina 4-0.

"I don't know whether I will be in Rio," said Saive, "I'm just disappointed I lost. I didn't win one long rally today."

Spain's 50-year-old Zhiwen He proved there is still life in some of the sport's veterans as progressed to the third round with a 4-3 win over Poland's Zengyi Wang.

CROWD PLEASER

The biggest cheers of the day came for Britain's Paul Drinkhall, who moved into the next round with a 4-1 win over Singapore's Zi Yang, and for Nigerian crowd pleaser Quadri Aruna.

The unfancied African proved there is nothing a British crowd loves more than an overwhelming underdog and a plucky loser as his Olympics ended with the fans whooping and cheering his name.

"Aroooona, Aroooona," echoed around the hall as the lowest ranked player left in the competition waved goodbye to all four stands having lost 4-2 to Turkey's Bora Vang, ranked 165 places above him.

"It was a great experience I had all the crowd behind me," he told reporters.

"I give a lot of thanks to them because whenever I play they always support me.

"I think they were mentioning my name to say 'you can do it Aruna'.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)