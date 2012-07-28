Cahill warns against complacency for title-chasing Chelsea
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
LONDON North Korea's Kim Song Nam beat the United States' Timothy Wang 4-0 in the Olympic men's table tennis singles preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Song Nam won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.
Results Table
Kim Song Nam (North Korea) beat Timothy Wang (U.S.) 11-5 11-4 11-7 11-4
Andy Pereira (Cuba) beat Yoshua Shing (Vanuatu) 11-2 11-2 11-3 11-3
Justin Han (Australia) beat Mawussi Agbetoglo (Togo) 9-11 11-7 11-1 8-11 11-8 11-9
Ibrahim Al-Hasan (Kuwait) beat Saheed Idowu (Congo) 11-3 8-11 7-11 13-11 11-6 11-6
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.