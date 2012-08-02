Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON World number one Zhang Jike said he played the game of his life to set up an all-Chinese table tennis final with Wang Hao on Thursday as Asia maintained a 20-year stranglehold on the competition.
Zhang won 4-1 in his semi-final against Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who was bidding to become the first European to win gold since Sweden's Jan-Ove Waldner triumphed in Barcelona in 1992.
"Before the game I knew I could win so I just told myself to take it easy," Zhang said.
"When I arrived at the venue I was quite confident. I told myself I will win. Today was the best I have ever played."
Second seed Wang followed his compatriot into the final with a more tightly contested 4-1 victory over Taiwan's Chuang Chih-Yuan.
"I promise Wang Hao and I will give the audience the best ever game to watch," Zhang said ahead of the final that gets underway at 1430GMT.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.