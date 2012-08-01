Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON China's Li Xiaoxia clinched the women's individual table tennis gold on Wednesday with a surprise 4-1 victory over compatriot and favourite Ding Ning.
The world number three got the better of world champion Ding with some stinging forehands and nimble footwork.
The match was played out in a tetchy atmosphere with Ding receiving a red card and a point penalty for taking her towel too early. She temporarily walked away from the table in protest at the umpire's decision.
China has now won all seven women's individual titles since table tennis was introduced to the Games in 1988.
Singapore's Feng Tianwei won the bronze medal match, beating Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 4-0.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.