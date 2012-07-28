Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Women's table tennis singles first round results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Results Table
Yifang Xian (France) beat Sarah Hanffou (Cameroon) 8-11 11-7 11-7 11-3 11-6
Dina Meshref (Egypt) beat Yana Noskova (Russia) 12-10 8-11 4-11 9-11 14-12 11-9 11-9
Yuan Tian (Croatia) beat Berta Rodriguez (Chile) 11-6 11-6 11-7 11-7
Ariel Hsing (U.S.) beat Yadira Silva (Mexico) 11-9 11-8 11-3 11-5
Mo Zhang (Canada) beat Melek Hu (Turkey) 8-11 9-11 12-10 9-11 11-4 13-11 16-14
Joanna Parker (Britain) beat Caroline Kumahara (Brazil) 11-7 11-5 11-9 11-5
Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Ligia Silva (Brazil) 8-11 11-1 11-5 11-6 11-1
Wenling Tan (Italy) beat Olufunke Oshonaike (Nigeria) 11-7 11-5 12-10 11-1
Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) beat Lei Huang Mendes (Portugal) 4-11 3-11 11-6 12-14 11-8 11-2 12-10
Miao Miao (Australia) beat Dana Hadacova (Czech Republic) 11-8 11-9 6-11 7-11 11-7 11-7
Aleksandra Privalova (Belarus) beat Xing Han (Congo) 11-2 7-11 11-6 11-8 8-11 11-9
Sara Ramirez (Spain) beat Ankita Das (India) 11-9 11-8 11-7 8-11 11-2
Krisztina Toth (Hungary) beat Fabiola Ramos (Venezuela) 11-9 9-11 9-11 12-14 11-5 11-9 12-10
Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine) beat Paula Medina (Colombia) 11-4 11-2 11-8 8-11 11-7
Cornelia Molnar (Croatia) beat Lily Zhang (U.S.) 11-6 11-8 11-7 11-5
Mie Skov (Denmark) beat Nadeen Eldawla (Egypt) 11-9 11-6 11-7 11-9
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.