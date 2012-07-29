Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON The United States' Ariel Hsing beat Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni 4-2 in the Olympic women's table tennis singles second round at ExCeL in London at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
Results Table
Yi Fang Xian (France) beat Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) 11-9 11-6 6-11 11-9 8-11 11-6
Georgina Pota (Hungary) beat Yuan Tian (Croatia) 11-13 11-4 11-2 12-10 11-2
Ariel Hsing (U.S.) beat Xia Lian Ni (Luxembourg) 11-9 10-12 11-9 11-5 10-12 12-10
Elizabeta Samara (Romania) beat Dina Meshref (Egypt) 7-11 11-7 13-11 11-6 11-8
Xue Li (France) beat Jian Fang Lay (Australia) 11-7 13-11 7-11 11-3 9-11 9-11 11-6 Anna Tikhomirova (Russia) beat Wenling Tan Monfardini (Italy) 6-11 11-6 11-8 12-14 8-11 11-6 12-10 Qiangbing Li (Austria) beat Mo Zhang (Canada) 11-9 9-11 11-2 11-9 11-9 Kristin Silbereisen (Germany) beat Joanna Parker (Britain) 11-6 11-7 7-11 11-2 11-4 Natalia Partyka (Poland) beat Mie Skov (Denmark) 5-11 11-3 12-10 8-11 9-11 11-7 11-9 Jia Liu (Austria) beat Alexandra Privalova (Belarus) 5-11 11-4 11-8 12-10 10-12 11-4 Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) beat Sara Ramirez (Spain) 11-7 11-9 8-11 13-11 11-6 Huang I-Hwa (Taiwan) beat Miao Miao (Australia) 11-7 11-9 11-7 11-4 Daniela Dodean (Romania) beat Tetyana Sorochinska (Ukraine) 7-11 8-11 11-5 5-11 11-7 11-9 11-2 Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) beat Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) 14-16 11-6 11-4 11-5 11-3 Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) beat Krisztina Toth (Hungary) 10-12 7-11 7-11 15-13 11-5 11-5 13-11 Kim Jong (North Korea) beat Cornelia Vaida (Croatia) 11-9 9-11 11-6 11-4 11-8
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.