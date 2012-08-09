Turkey's Servet Tazegul (L) kicks Britain's Martin Stamper during their men's -68kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

LONDON Turkey's Servet Tazegul won the men's taekwondo featherweight gold medal at the London Games on Thursday, beating Iran's Mohammad Baghrei Motamed in the final by a score of 6-5.

Tazegul, the world number one and Beijing bronze medallist, defeated Britain's Martin Stamper to reach the final and was the class act of the -68kg category.

His aggression and speed was too much for Motamed, who also lost to Tazegul in the final of last year's world championships in South Korea.

Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan' first Olympic medal with a bronze in Beijing, picked up another bronze through the repechage, along with American Terrence Jennings.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)