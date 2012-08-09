West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Turkey's Servet Tazegul won the men's taekwondo featherweight gold medal at the London Games on Thursday, beating Iran's Mohammad Baghrei Motamed in the final by a score of 6-5.
Tazegul, the world number one and Beijing bronze medallist, defeated Britain's Martin Stamper to reach the final and was the class act of the -68kg category.
His aggression and speed was too much for Motamed, who also lost to Tazegul in the final of last year's world championships in South Korea.
Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan' first Olympic medal with a bronze in Beijing, picked up another bronze through the repechage, along with American Terrence Jennings.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.