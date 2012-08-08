2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
LONDON China's Wu Jingyu won the women's flyweight (-49kg) taekwondo gold medal at the London Games on Wednesday, beating Brigitte Yague Enrique of Spain in the final.
Wu, the defending champion from the Beijing Olympics, overwhelmed the Spaniard from the outset with snapping kicks to the midsection and head, and finished an 8-1 winner.
After bowing to her opponent when the clock ran down, Wu jumped into her coach's arms before taking a Chinese flag thrown from the crowd and doing a lap of honour.
Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham and Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia won bronze medals through the repechage competition.
(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.