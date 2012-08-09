West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Jade Jones won Britain's first Olympic taekwondo gold medal after beating China's Hou Yuzhuo in the final of the women's featherweight division at the London Games on Thursday.
Jones, who had lost to Hou in the final of last year's world championships, rode a wave of support from the home crowd to bully her way past the Chinese fighter, running out a 6-4 winner to earn Britain's 25th gold of the Games.
The 19-year-old from north Wales grabbed British and Welsh flags from the crowd and raced around in a lap of honour as the 8,000 fans in the ExCel arena roared her on.
Jones was in fearsome form in the opening two rounds, overwhelming her opponents 15-1 and 13-3, and despite facing a serious step up in class against world number one Tseng Li-cheng in the semi-final Jones simply forced her way into the final.
The first two rounds of the gold medal match were cagey, but heading into the third Jones had sneaked a 2-0 lead.
With Hou desperate to get back on level terms, Jones bided her time and landed kicks to her opponent's midsection to seal the gold medal.
Marlene Harnois of France and Taiwan's Tseng won the bronze medals after the repechage competition.
(Editing by Michael Holden)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.