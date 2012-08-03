Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON American twins Mike and Bob Bryan reached their first Olympic men's doubles final with victory over French duo Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon on Friday but U.S. women's doubles pair Lisa Raymond and Liezel Huber fell short.
The Bryans, who returned from Beijing four years ago with a pair of bronze medals, won 6-4 6-4 in less than an hour and will face either Spain's David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez or another French pair, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Michale Llodra, for gold.
The Czech Republic women's pairing of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka enjoyed a shock 6-1 7-6 victory over number one seeds Raymond and Huber.
Defending women's doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S. will await them in the final if they beat Russians Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova later.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.