Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Roger Federer is one victory away from filling the last space in his creaking trophy cabinet after beating Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in a four hour 25 minute epic to reach the Olympic men's singles final at Wimbledon Friday.
The 30-year-old Swiss, who added a 17th grand slam title to his collection last month on the same Centre Court, survived a record-breaking scrap to win 3-6 7-6 19-17 in the longest men's three-set match played in the professional era.
Federer, who won doubles gold in Beijing but had never previously reached an Olympics singles final, will face either world number two Novak Djokovic from Serbia or Britain's Andy Murray, who he beat in the Wimbledon final, on Sunday.
They play their semi-final later.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.