Britain's Andy Murray returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Andy Murray rode the wave of British euphoria at the Olympics on Friday to reach the men's singles final with victory over world number two Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Wimbledon.

The Scot, roared on by a vociferous Centre Court crowd, won 7-5 7-5 to set up a repeat of last month's Wimbledon final against Swiss maestro Roger Federer.

With news of British golds in track cycling filtering through the atmosphere inside the normally reserved citadel of tennis was raucous with fans chanting "GB" and "Murray" while waving plastic Union Jacks.

Murray fed off the energy inside the arena, producing a scintillating display of shot-making to leave Djokovic facing a scrap with Juan Martin del Potro for a bronze medal.

He fended off everything Djokovic could throw at him in the depths of the second set, then pounced when the Serb served to stay in the match at 5-6, claiming victory with a dipping backhand that his opponent bundled into the net.

Murray, who shed tears when losing to Federer last month in his first Wimbledon final, celebrated by leaping around Centre Court, pumping his fists to the delirious army of fans.

