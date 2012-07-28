Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Germany beat Britain 1-6 6-4 6-3 in the Olympic women's tennis doubles first round at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Germany won at Wimbledon to reach the next round.
Results Table
5-Angelique Kerber/Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Laura Robson/Heather Watson (Britain) 1-6 6-4 6-3 8-Nuria Llagostera Vives/Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spain) beat Casey Dellacqua/Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-1 6-1 Chia-Jung Chuang/Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan) beat Rushmi Chakarvarthi/Sania Mirza (India) 6-1 3-6 6-1 Shuai Peng/Jie Zheng (China) beat Alize Cornet/Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3 2-Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Petra Cetkovska/Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 3-Maria Kirilenko/Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat Klaudia Jans-Ignacik/Alicja Rosolska (Poland) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Jarmila Gajdosova/Anastasia Rodionova (Australia) 6-1 6-4 Yaroslava Shvedova/Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) beat Stephanie Dubois/Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-2 6-0
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.