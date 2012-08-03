Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Russian flag bearer Maria Sharapova reached the Olympic women's singles final with 6-2 6-3 victory over compatriot Maria Kirilenko at Wimbledon on Friday.
The third seed, competing at the Games for the first time, will now hope to emulate Elena Dementieva who won gold in the event for Russia in Beijing four years ago.
Sharapova, wearing a dashing red shirt, was made to fight by Kirilenko in the second set but claimed victory with a volleyed winner on her second match point before blowing kisses to the fans watching on Court One.
She will face either Wimbledon champion Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka for gold.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.